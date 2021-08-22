Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Decreases By 15.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,830,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 25,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,019,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of SQQQ opened at $8.10 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.