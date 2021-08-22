Short Interest in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Grows By 13.9%

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Psychemedics during the second quarter worth $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Psychemedics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Psychemedics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Psychemedics by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Psychemedics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PMD opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Psychemedics has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 million, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

