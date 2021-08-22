Short Interest in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Grows By 13.4%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSE. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

In related news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSE opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.59. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.95) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trinseo will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

