Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

SIFY opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,579 shares during the period. 1.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

