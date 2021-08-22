Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFFYF. Citigroup downgraded Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. downgraded Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFFYF opened at $54.80 on Friday. Signify has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.52.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

