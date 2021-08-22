SingularityDAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.37 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $21.78 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00817418 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00047970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00102551 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,085,695 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

