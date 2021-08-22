Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Sells $4,543,716.54 in Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Miriam Aguirre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Miriam Aguirre sold 204,138 shares of Skillz stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $2,274,097.32.

On Friday, August 13th, Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of Skillz stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of Skillz stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $902,542.68.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 227,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,052 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $5,636,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

