SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.57 and last traded at $68.58. Approximately 8,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,120,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.51.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 208.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 61,142 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 247.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

