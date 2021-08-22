SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Acquires $99,599.50 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,599.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,224,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,985,919.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00.

Shares of SOFI opened at $14.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,666,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,559,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

