South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SOUHY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. South32 has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.97.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.