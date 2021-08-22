SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 198,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 13,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 265.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.75. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $65.48 and a 52 week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.