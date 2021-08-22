SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.70. 7,154,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,888,466. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

