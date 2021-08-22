SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Position Boosted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 689.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,224 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of EWX stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $61.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.34.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.