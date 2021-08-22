Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Spotify Technology worth $37,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT traded up $11.56 on Friday, reaching $216.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,169. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.48.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

