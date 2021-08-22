Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $19,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth about $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth about $4,037,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Square by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Square by 42.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock opened at $263.05 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 230.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $168,138,339 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.