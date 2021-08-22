Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $19,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth about $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth about $4,037,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Square by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Square by 42.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Square stock opened at $263.05 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 230.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.91.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.
In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $168,138,339 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
