SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 3.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 12.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $201,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 7.6% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 102,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 31.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December alerts:

UDEC stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.