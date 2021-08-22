SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 68,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.