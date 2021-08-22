SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,252 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 99.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 25.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $111,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BL. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,022,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,480,961.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,977 shares of company stock worth $10,545,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $106.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.98. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.45 and a twelve month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.