SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,586,000 after purchasing an additional 161,487 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,361,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,070,000 after buying an additional 132,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after buying an additional 167,968 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 397.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after buying an additional 510,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,343,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.62. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $52.87.

