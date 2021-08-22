SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 798 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after buying an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $113,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after buying an additional 106,770 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.92.

NYSE:MLM opened at $375.00 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

