SSE (LON:SSE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,664.00

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,664 ($21.74) and last traded at GBX 1,661.80 ($21.71), with a volume of 1095837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,646.50 ($21.51).

Several research firms have weighed in on SSE. Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upgraded SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,613.17 ($21.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £17.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,540.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In other SSE news, insider Helen M. Mahy bought 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total value of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

