Stakinglab Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $1,400.90 and $3.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00020647 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001630 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars.

