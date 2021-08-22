Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

SBLK stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. 1,928,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 705.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

