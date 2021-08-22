Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,828,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,539,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $287,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. 1,257,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,708. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

