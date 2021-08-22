Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Stelco stock opened at C$43.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$8.95 and a 1-year high of C$50.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLC. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.83.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

