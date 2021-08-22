Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stelco to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CSFB raised their price objective on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of Stelco stock traded up C$0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 329,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,314. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$8.95 and a 1 year high of C$50.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.