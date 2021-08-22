Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Up 15.7% in July

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS STMH opened at $0.31 on Friday. Stem has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

