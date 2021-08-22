Stephen John Silvester Sells 13,022 Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Stock

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) insider Stephen John Silvester sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £32,294.56 ($42,193.05).
Stephen John Silvester also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 13th, Stephen John Silvester sold 13,022 shares of Palace Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £33,857.20 ($44,234.65).
Shares of PCA stock opened at GBX 250.18 ($3.27) on Friday. Palace Capital Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 280.57 ($3.67). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.81 million and a P/E ratio of -20.85.
About Palace Capital
Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.