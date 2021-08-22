Stephen John Silvester Sells 13,022 Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Stock

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) insider Stephen John Silvester sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £32,294.56 ($42,193.05).

Stephen John Silvester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Stephen John Silvester sold 13,022 shares of Palace Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £33,857.20 ($44,234.65).

Shares of PCA stock opened at GBX 250.18 ($3.27) on Friday. Palace Capital Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 280.57 ($3.67). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.81 million and a P/E ratio of -20.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is -0.83%.

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

