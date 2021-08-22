Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Haywood Securities

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) had its price objective lowered by Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

STGO stock opened at C$1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.16 million and a P/E ratio of 22.90. Steppe Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.33 and a twelve month high of C$3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

