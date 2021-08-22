Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Haywood Securities

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) had its price objective lowered by Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
STGO stock opened at C$1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.16 million and a P/E ratio of 22.90. Steppe Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.33 and a twelve month high of C$3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
About Steppe Gold
