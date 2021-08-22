Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Earns Hold Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 414.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

