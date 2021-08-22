Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,569 call options on the company. This is an increase of 670% compared to the average volume of 723 call options.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Harmonic has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -982.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

