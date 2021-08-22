StoneBridge Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on August 25th (NASDAQ:APACU)

StoneBridge Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:APACU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 25th. StoneBridge Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During StoneBridge Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

APACU opened at $9.97 on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.