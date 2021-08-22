StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $70.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.