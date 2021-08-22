StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,959,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,380,000 after buying an additional 91,348 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,968,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,739,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after buying an additional 333,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $97.13 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $100.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.96.

