StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $52.57.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.