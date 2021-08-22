StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $93.67 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.