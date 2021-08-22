Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SEB Equities raised Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Subsea 7 to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC raised Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Subsea 7 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.07.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

