Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives €14.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.97 ($17.61).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SZU. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker stock opened at €13.94 ($16.40) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a fifty-two week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -24.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €13.12.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.