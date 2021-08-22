Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,119,758 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 107.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119,758 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.71% of LKQ worth $106,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

