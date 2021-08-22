Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,147,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 338,921 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $112,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after buying an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 563,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.