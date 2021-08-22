Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,067,830 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 33.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,101,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067,830 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $96,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in VEREIT by 627.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in VEREIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in VEREIT by 87.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.22. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

