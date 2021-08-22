Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 358,348 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,897,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,348 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Nutrien worth $114,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Nutrien stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.