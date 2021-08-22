Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

SMMT opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $749.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.38.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.00% and a negative net margin of 350.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after buying an additional 358,800 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.