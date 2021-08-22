SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25. SunPower has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.11.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth $1,215,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after buying an additional 196,806 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 107,623.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.