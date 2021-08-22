Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

SDPI stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Superior Drilling Products worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

