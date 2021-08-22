Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.51). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 103%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%.

STRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. 264,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,780. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,423,000 after acquiring an additional 524,826 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 201,675 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,794,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after acquiring an additional 98,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

