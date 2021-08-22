Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.
OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $164.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38.
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $3.56. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.