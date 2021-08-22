Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $164.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $3.56. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.