Switcheo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $547,841.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $32.00 million and approximately $547,841.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00055120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00129692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00156243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,359.14 or 1.00012903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.45 or 0.00912977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.14 or 0.06628643 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,619,409,184 coins and its circulating supply is 1,553,646,762 coins. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.