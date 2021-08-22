Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €109.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SY1. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €116.93 ($137.57).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €125.50 ($147.65) on Friday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €120.61.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

