Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,765,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $51.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

